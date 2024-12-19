2 men charged in murder of missing Fresno woman Micaela Navarro, DA says

Two men accused of murdering missing Fresno woman, Micaela Navarro, are scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Two men accused of murdering missing Fresno woman, Micaela Navarro, are scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Two men accused of murdering missing Fresno woman, Micaela Navarro, are scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Two men accused of murdering missing Fresno woman, Micaela Navarro, are scheduled to be in court Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men accused of murdering a missing Fresno woman are scheduled to be in court.

Charges have been filed against 37-year-old Christopher Stephens and 29-year-old Ryan Sutter.

Authorities arrested the two earlier this week.

The District Attorney's office charged Stephens with one count of murder.

Sutter has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Investigators believe around September 1 last year, Stephens murdered 26-year-old Micaela Navarro and then worked with Sutter to bury her body in Fresno County.

Her remains have not been found.

Both suspects are set to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.

If convicted on all charges, Stephens faces 25 years to life and Sutter faces three years in prison.