Man found dead following reports of a shooting in Merced County, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in Merced County Friday.

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in Merced County Friday.

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in Merced County Friday.

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in Merced County Friday.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in Merced County.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office received calls just before midnight of a person who had been shot near Lincoln and Westside Boulevards in Livingston.

Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, deputies say they received reports of another person who was shot at a home on Sunset Drive, also in Livingston.

Authorities say when deputies arrived, they found a man dead at the home.

It's unclear how the man died and if both incidents are connected.

Deputies did not provide any suspect information.

