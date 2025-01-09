Local agencies assist with wildfire response in Southern California

While local agencies send people to help with the fire response, they are making sure response at home doesn't drop.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters from Fresno have joined the battle against the fierce flames in Southern California.

The local crews are on the frontlines of the Palisades Fire, seeing the destruction first hand.

"I've seen some significant photos and videos. Yaah, they do a good job representing what's going on, there is significant damage," explained Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief Lupe Fernandez.

"When you, if you've ever driven down the coastline, you know how beautiful it was... Amazing homes right on the beach. There's a lot of them that aren't there anymore."

Fernandez was part of a team that left Fresno just before midnight Tuesday.

The group has been on the move or fighting flames since then with no chance to rest until after 8 am Thursday as they work to protect a subdivision.

"If we don't hold this line, everything that's happening downhill of us means nothing. Because if we don't hold this line, all their work is for naught, and the fire will just progress past us," said Fernandez.

The Reedley Fire Department plays a unique role in state firefights, as they house a state water tender that deploys with two of their volunteers when the state calls.

"We probably have three to four other people that are willing and ready to go," said Reedley Fire Chief Michael Canales.

As people flee their homes and seek shelters, they may be met by Red Cross Volunteers from the Central Valley.

"It's nice to know that there's somebody out there to help you when this sort of stuff happens and to let people realize that they're not alone," said Dana Sakoda, a volunteer.

At American Ambulance in downtown Fresno, a strike team of five ambulances carrying eight EMTs, four paramedics and a supervisor loaded up to deploy.

"We'll be evacuating skilled nursing facilities, we could be running 911 calls in Pasadena. Whatever the command center needs from us, we're willing to do," said Ben Wiele with American Ambulance.

The call came to the company at noon and by 3 pm, they were packed and ready hit the road, unsure of what they'll face.

