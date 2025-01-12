Local businesses helping Southern California fire victims

Kapa California Coffee owner Jessica Piland shares her heartfelt emotions after seeing the devastating fires blaze across Southern California.

Kapa California Coffee owner Jessica Piland shares her heartfelt emotions after seeing the devastating fires blaze across Southern California.

Kapa California Coffee owner Jessica Piland shares her heartfelt emotions after seeing the devastating fires blaze across Southern California.

Kapa California Coffee owner Jessica Piland shares her heartfelt emotions after seeing the devastating fires blaze across Southern California.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kapa California Coffee owner Jessica Piland shares her heartfelt emotions after seeing the devastating fires blaze across Southern California.

Piland said her family is originally from Los Angeles.

This effort to help is personal.

"It's hard for me to just not do anything, even though we're far away. We really are far away, and we are safe. But there are people down there who are not," said Piland

Piland is accepting all different types of donations.

From baby formula to socks, Piland said she plans to send these items to the nonprofit Connect 2 Rise in Pasadena.

On Tuesday, a wildfire ripped through the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, scorching tens of thousands of acres.

"We wanna show them that we do care and we're coming together as a valley to give them hope," said Pastor Paul Zavala of Time In Destiny Christian Center.

Zavala said his community in Sanger gathered items for devastating events before.

When Zavala and his wife heard of the deadly fires in Southern California, they knew they had to step up.

"We're not only praying, but we're collecting and getting things together so you can have a warm night, have a nice meal and plenty of clean water to drink," said Zavala.

Piland said she will have two more pop-up events where she will collect donations. For more information on her events, click here.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.