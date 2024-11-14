Local Latina entrepreneur putting traditional flavors into a can

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley Native is breaking barriers as a Latina entrepreneur.

Her product, Agua Bonita, is making headlines and selling nationwide.

"It's an unexplainable feeling when you see your own product really come to life," said CEO and Founder Kayla Castañeda.

In 2020, Central Valley native Kayla Castaneda walked away from her corporate job to pursue a dream, selling Agua Fresca in a non-traditional way, in a can.

She says the only difference is that there is less sugar in every can of Agua Bonita.

"You still get 100% of the flavor. We have flavors like Sweet Melon, Mango, Pineapple, and Cucumber, and it's just an homage to my grandfather, my family, and our culture," said Castañeda.

Her idea dates back to her childhood when her late grandfather always made Agua Fresca.

She says he never let fruit go to waste, and now she's making a difference by sourcing fruit from the Central Valley.

The fruit is shipped to co-manufacturing companies, where the product comes to life.

"Annually, 30% of produce goes straight to landfill just because it's not aesthetic, so we like to step in and be that middleman, use that fruit, and put it into our drinks instead," said Castañeda.

Before launching Agua Bonita on shelves and online, the recipe required months of trial and error in her kitchen.

Her mother, Stephanie, says she is beyond proud but not surprised by Kayla's success.

"She has always been a big dreamer, and she is always looking to be successful," said Stephanie Castañeda, "I knew the light bulbs were on in her head, and I knew she was ready to do something special, which she has."

Kayla says the workload is never-ending but wouldn't have it any other way.

She is a proud Latina whose business has landed in the top 1% of Latina-owned and women-owned businesses nationwide.

"I was the first Latina to raise $1 million in venture capital with my business, so I take immense pride in being able to stand up and represent Latinas in spaces where we are not traditionally represented."

Agua Bonita is featured in episode one of a new Amazon Prime show called Buy It Now, in which entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to executives and celebrity judges.

