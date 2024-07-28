Local nonprofit provides resources to Mariposa County fire victims

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is helping fire victims in Mariposa County.

Many homes were burned down in the deadly Couterville Fire back on July 21. The flames killed one woman and forced 17 people out of their homes.

And earlier this month the French Fire broke out on the fourth of July.

A total of 18 structures were destroyed or damaged in that fire, which was sparked by a lawn mower.

Organization Mariposa Safe Families is a community resource that provides disaster relief support to those impacted.

"After the French fire started, we were set to host a fire emergency and preparedness event," Mariposa Safe Families executive director Megan Atkinson said. "The French fire was a block away from our office, so keeping that in mind, we had mental health services on-site for that event since it was an important event for our community.''

You can make an in-person donation to Mariposa Safe Families at their office on 8th and Jones Street in Mariposa or donate online here.

