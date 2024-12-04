The local non-profit founded by former Bulldogs that's building culture around giving back

Action News anchors Vanessa Vasconcelos and Stephen Hicks were joined by former bulldogs and founders of Give Culture, Shauna and Noel Felix, to talk about their non-profit's mission of generosity and mindfulness.

To learn more about Give Culture and their foundation for impact, visit shopgiveculture.com and click on "Non-profit" at the top of the page.