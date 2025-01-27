24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Ludacris set to headline Tequila Fest at Chukchansi Park

Organizers say he is the first of multiple big-name acts that will be performing for the annual event in Downtown Fresno.

Monday, January 27, 2025 8:59PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've learned the artist that will have some of you rolling out to Chukchansi Park this Summer.

Ludacris is returning to the Central Valley to take the stage for Tequila Fest.

The Fresno Grizzlies announced the Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor will headline the concert on May 17.

You might know Ludacris for hits like "Rollout," "Get Back" and "Stand Up."

Organizers say he is the first of multiple big-name acts that will be performing for the annual event in Downtown Fresno.

Tequila Fest celebrates local food, vendors, throwbacks and tequila.

You can get tickets at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office or online.

