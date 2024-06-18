Madera Community Hospital gets first installment of loan to reopen

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital is getting closer to reopening after closing in January 2023.
State Treasurer Fiona Ma says the hospital has now received the first installment of its $57 million loan granted through the state's Distressed Hospital Loan Program.
This initial amount is $15 million.
The state says additional installments will be issued as the hospital shows a need for cashflow related to its larger reopening and turnaround plan.
The loan will have to be paid back over six years.
Those payments are expected to start a year and a half after the loan term begins.