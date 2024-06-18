  • Watch Now

Madera Community Hospital gets first installment of loan to reopen

Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Madera Community Hospital gets first installment of loan to reopen
State Treasurer Fiona Ma says the hospital has now received the first installment of its $57 million loan granted through the state's Distressed Hospital Loan Program.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital is getting closer to reopening after closing in January 2023.

This initial amount is $15 million.

The state says additional installments will be issued as the hospital shows a need for cashflow related to its larger reopening and turnaround plan.

The loan will have to be paid back over six years.

Those payments are expected to start a year and a half after the loan term begins.

