Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Merced county

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was air-lifted to a hospital after being hit by a car in Merced County.

Just before 8:30 a.m. this morning, California Highway Patrol officers were called out to Highway 59 and Reilly Road.

Officers found a man in his mid 20's to 30's laying on the roadway.

Investigators say the man ran into the road and a semi-truck managed to swerve past him.

But a Honda Civic directly behind the semi hit the man.

The driver of the Civic is cooperating with the investigation.

The man was air-lifted to a Modesto hospital and is in critical condition.