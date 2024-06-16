Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Merced county

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was air-lifted to a hospital after being hit by a car in Merced County.
Just before 8:30 a.m. this morning, California Highway Patrol officers were called out to Highway 59 and Reilly Road.
Officers found a man in his mid 20's to 30's laying on the roadway.
Investigators say the man ran into the road and a semi-truck managed to swerve past him.
But a Honda Civic directly behind the semi hit the man.
The driver of the Civic is cooperating with the investigation.
The man was air-lifted to a Modesto hospital and is in critical condition.