  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Merced county

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Merced county
A man was air-lifted to a hospital after being hit by a car in Merced County Saturday morning.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was air-lifted to a hospital after being hit by a car in Merced County.

Just before 8:30 a.m. this morning, California Highway Patrol officers were called out to Highway 59 and Reilly Road.

Officers found a man in his mid 20's to 30's laying on the roadway.

Investigators say the man ran into the road and a semi-truck managed to swerve past him.

But a Honda Civic directly behind the semi hit the man.

The driver of the Civic is cooperating with the investigation.

The man was air-lifted to a Modesto hospital and is in critical condition.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW