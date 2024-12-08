Man arrested for central Fresno road rage shooting that injured woman

A woman was grazed by a bullet after a suspect opened fire on a truck in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing multiple charges after shooting a woman during a road rage incident.

On Thursday, Fresno Police arrested 27-year-old Julian Gonzales.

The shooting happened Tuesday in Central Fresno on Shields and Pleasant Avenues.

Detectives say there was an argument after Gonzales's vehicle blocked the roadway and a 33-year-old woman in another vehicle honked at him to move.

That's when Gonzales opened fire and a gunshot grazed the woman's face.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Officers used video surveillance from a nearby business to identify the gunman.

Gonzales was arrested and booked into jail for multiple felonies, including assault with a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.