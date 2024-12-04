Woman grazed by bullet after suspect opens fire on truck in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was grazed by a bullet after a suspect opened fire on a truck in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 6:15 pm in the area of Andrews and Pleasant.

Fresno police say the woman was in a truck that had tried to pull around a vehicle that was blocking the intersection.

Investigators say a man and another person were seen fighting inside of the vehicle in the intersection as the truck drove past it.

That's when officials say the man shot at the truck from the stopped vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital with graze wounds to her face and body.

A man who was also in the truck was not injured in the shooting.

Police say they are still searching for a motive as the victims do not know the suspects.

