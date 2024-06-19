Man convicted of attempting to kidnap professor testifies as jury weighs insanity defense

The Fresno man now convicted of trying to kidnap his professor was back on the stand in court on Tuesday.

Rodolfo Brambila is trying to convince a jury that he was insane in December 2020 when he held his professor against her will in her backyard.

"I had stopped going to class. I was just wanting to see her," Brambila said. "That was my single purpose - just wanting to see her."

Last week, a jury convicted him of attempted kidnapping, several assault charges, and false imprisonment. Prosecutors have already proven guilt, and now the defense has to prove Brambila was insane.

"Between November 23, when you first asked to meet with her, and December 10, do you feel that your mental state declined between those dates?" the defense attorney asked.

"It was only getting worse," Brambila said. "It wasn't getting better."

Evidence presented at trial reveals Brambila went to his professor's home and wrapped his arm around the woman's neck while he had a gun. Investigators later found padlocks, zip ties, handcuffs, and tasers.

Brambila says he had feelings for the woman and wanted to see her.

"Did you think that going to her house on December 10 was wrong?" the defense attorney said. "The only thing I ever thought was that I needed to see her. I needed to see her, and I wanted to see her," Brambila said.

When attorneys finished questioning Brambila, the defense called a forensic psychologist to the stand. She says Brambila's behavior is characteristic of erotomania.

"When somebody becomes so in love or obsessed with a person that they develop almost psychotic features," Dr. Malia Sherman said. "They can't believe that person wouldn't return their feelings."

The trial is expected to resume on Thursday.

