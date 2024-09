Man dies after being hit by train in Merced County and landing in canal, officials say

A man is dead after being hit by a train in Merced County. Officials say a man was hit by a train and then landed in a nearby canal.

A man is dead after being hit by a train in Merced County. Officials say a man was hit by a train and then landed in a nearby canal.

A man is dead after being hit by a train in Merced County. Officials say a man was hit by a train and then landed in a nearby canal.

A man is dead after being hit by a train in Merced County. Officials say a man was hit by a train and then landed in a nearby canal.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a train in Merced County.

Merced County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene Monday morning near 16th Street and Southern Pacific Avenue, just outside of Merced.

Officials say a man was hit by a train and then landed in a nearby canal.

He died at the scene due to his injuries.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.