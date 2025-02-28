Man found dead in Livingston neighborhood marks city's first homicide of the year

The first homicide of the year is under investigation in the city of Livingston after a man was found dead early Thursday morning.

The first homicide of the year is under investigation in the city of Livingston after a man was found dead early Thursday morning.

The first homicide of the year is under investigation in the city of Livingston after a man was found dead early Thursday morning.

The first homicide of the year is under investigation in the city of Livingston after a man was found dead early Thursday morning.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crime scene tape on the grass is what's left in this neighborhood on Harvest at Olds Avenue after neighbors were woken up to sirens and flashing lights at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

"I woke up and I saw caution tape all around here," neighbor Yohan said. "I looked at the cameras this morning and I just saw a car right there pull off and I think some guy socked them or something and they just pulled off."

When police arrived they found an injured man on the sidewalk. He died before paramedics could arrive.

Livingston police Chief Frederick Schiff says the scene of the crime is widespread and it's unclear where the victim was attacked.

"It's in various locations for us, so there is no specific location at this point, other than on the west side of 99," chief Schiff said.

Officers continue to scour the city for evidence, going door to door.

At this point they believe this to be an isolated incident and don't think this attack is gang related.

"We are doing everything that we can. We're following up on every lead we've questioned suspects and witnesses and so we're following up right now on what they're giving us in terms of information," chief Schiff said.

Yohan lives a few houses down, he says his doorbell camera captured images of the victim getting out of a car, then being left behind.

"I just kept seeing just lights in the car. Keep passing back around back around passed around like three times," Yohan said.

Several neighbors say they didn't hear any gunshots, just screeching car noises.

The incident is sending shockwaves through the small community.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Livingston Police Department.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colón on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.