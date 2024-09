Man found guilty of 2021 northeast Fresno murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused in a Fresno murder, armed robbery and carjacking has been found guilty.

On Monday, a jury convicted 45-year-old David Hernandez on five counts.

Hernandez shot and killed Sarah Hamm in her northeast Fresno apartment in August of 2021.

Investigators say the two knew each other.

He also robbed a store clerk at gunpoint and stole a car on the same day.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.