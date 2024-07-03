Man hit and killed by car in Kings County, officers searching for driver

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver after a deadly crash in Kings County.

Just before 4 am Wednesday, officers responded to Kent and 16th Avenue, just southeast of the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

Officers say a 38-year-old man from Lemoore was in the eastbound lane of Kent when he was hit by a Kia.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, the driver abandoned the car and ran from the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it's unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.

