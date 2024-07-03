Man hospitalized after being hit by big rig in Merced County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a big rig in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 4 am Wednesday on the frontage road south of Cressy Way. That's between Atwater and Livingston.

Officers say a big rig driver thought he hit something. He pulled over, checked his cameras and realized he actually ran into a person.

The big rig driver called 911.

Authorities found the man with major injuries.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Modesto.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

