  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man hospitalized after being hit by big rig in Merced County, CHP says

KFSN logo
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a big rig in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 4 am Wednesday on the frontage road south of Cressy Way. That's between Atwater and Livingston.

Officers say a big rig driver thought he hit something. He pulled over, checked his cameras and realized he actually ran into a person.

The big rig driver called 911.

Authorities found the man with major injuries.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Modesto.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW