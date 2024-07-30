Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in central Fresno.

It happened at about 1:45 am Tuesday on Griffith and Effie.

Police say they found the victim on nearby Sussex Avenue with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition has not yet been released.

Police say they believe they have detained the suspect.

Officers are working to gather evidence and statements from witnesses.

They have not said what may have led to the attack.

