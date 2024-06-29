Man killed, 2-year-old injured after shooting in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that also injured a two-year-old child in Atwater.
Around midnight, Atwater police were called out to a neighborhood off Castle Drive near Jasmine Avenue.
They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Despite life-saving measures, he died.
They also found a two-year-old child with a gunshot wound on their lower leg.
The tiny patient was hospitalized.
The toddler's condition is not known, but investigators say it appears the wound is not life-threatening.
Atwater police are currently working on leads to track down a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Atwater Police Department.