Man killed, 2-year-old injured after shooting in Atwater, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that also injured a two-year-old child in Atwater.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that also injured a two-year-old child in Atwater.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that also injured a two-year-old child in Atwater.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that also injured a two-year-old child in Atwater.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that also injured a two-year-old child in Atwater.

Around midnight, Atwater police were called out to a neighborhood off Castle Drive near Jasmine Avenue.

They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, he died.

They also found a two-year-old child with a gunshot wound on their lower leg.

The tiny patient was hospitalized.

The toddler's condition is not known, but investigators say it appears the wound is not life-threatening.

Atwater police are currently working on leads to track down a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atwater Police Department.