1 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

A man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County.

A man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County.

A man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County.

A man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol say it happened just before 1:30 pm Monday at Kamm at Jameson Avenues.

They say a 53-year-old man driving an SUV on Jameson went through a stop sign, going directly into the path of an approaching truck.

The 70-year-old woman driving the truck had the right of way.

Officers say the front of the semi-truck collided with the side of the SUV.

Both vehicles ended up in an almond orchard.

The man died at the scene.

The truck driver had minor injuries.

Officers say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor but the investigation is ongoing.