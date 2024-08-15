In an unusual twist, Khalif Jones later asked the judge to withdraw his guilty plea.

Man sentenced for shooting that killed Fresno teenager in 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man learned his sentence Wednesday for a shooting that left a teenager dead in 2019.

Khalif Hasan Jones will now spend 40 years to life in prison for the murder of Enrique Vega.

"I miss him every day. I go every Sunday to visit him, and it hurts," said Susan Vega, the victim's grandmother.

Susan is still heartbroken by her loss.

Investigators say Vega was playing video games at his central Fresno home when Jones shot him.

"They knocked on the window, he thought it was his friend, he opened the curtain and he shot him in the head," recalled Susan.

Jones first denied the murder charge, then later stood before a judge and pled guilty, avoiding a trial in which more details about the crime would've come out.

In an unusual twist, Jones later asked the judge to withdraw his guilty plea.

Jones maintains that he didn't understand the document.

But after months of review, the judge denied Jones' request and allowed the guilty plea to stand, clearing the way for Wednesday's emotional sentencing.

"We are remorseful. Our family has never been through anything like this, and it's very difficult for us. I know it's even more difficult for you guys," said Jones' sister, Victoria Chappell.

While Chappell said she was sorry for Vega's loss, Jones sat quietly during his sentencing.

His family says the 24-year-old suffers from severe childhood trauma and was provoked before the shooting.

Vega's family says their loved one is gone too soon.

The emotional comments all weighed on Judge Mark Cullers, who ultimately said Jones must pay for his choice.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking. It's a shame that we're all here," said the judge. "I recognize childhood trauma, but that is above and beyond."

The judge also sentenced Khalif Jones for a case of jailhouse battery, but he'll serve that two-year sentence as part of his punishment for the murder.

