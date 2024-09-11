Man shot and killed in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare County.

The Sheriff's Office responded at about 11 pm Tuesday to Wheatland and Dooley in Richgrove for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a 30-year-old man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

