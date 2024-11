Man shot multiple times in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is injured following a shooting in Tulare County.

Deputies were called to the parking lot of the Oakwood Apartments, on Paradise Street and Road 158 in Ivanhoe, just after 9 pm Tuesday.

A man was shot several times and was taken to the hospital.

His current condition has not been released, and there's no information about the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.