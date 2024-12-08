Man stabbed during armed robbery in Goshen

FRESNO, Calif. -- Tulare County deputies are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of Ivy Road and Avenue 306 for reports of an armed robbery just after 4:30 a.m.

Deputies say two men walked into the victim's home and one of them threatened the man with a knife.

One of the suspects stabbed the man in the leg while demanding his wallet. After that the pair ran from the scene. It's unclear if they took anything from the home at this time.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.