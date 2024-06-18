Man on trial for 2019 Central Fresno murder

An accused murderer took his seat in court on Monday, five years after Ricky Brogdon died from a gunshot to his head.

An accused murderer took his seat in court on Monday, five years after Ricky Brogdon died from a gunshot to his head.

An accused murderer took his seat in court on Monday, five years after Ricky Brogdon died from a gunshot to his head.

An accused murderer took his seat in court on Monday, five years after Ricky Brogdon died from a gunshot to his head.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An accused murderer took his seat in court on Monday, five years after Ricky Brogdon died from a gunshot to his head.

Prosecutors say Juan Daniel Grado fired the deadly shot when he was just 18. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, and on Monday, a county jury began hearing evidence.

"Mr. Grado admits that he went to that residence to scare him and fired the shotgun through the door," Senior Deputy District Attorney Daniel Walters said.

"The evidence you're going to hear, I believe, is going to show that this was a killing, but it is not a murder," defense attorney Linden Lindahl said.

The shooting happened in the middle of the night at a home in Central Fresno in August 2019.

Investigators say Brogdon called 911 to report somebody in his backyard. He went to the door to see if Grado was still outside.

Prosecutors say he was.

"He takes a shotgun. Points it at a door. He shoots the shotgun once through a metal security door," Walters said. "On the other side was Ricky Brogdon."

Brogdon's two sons took the stand in court Monday, telling the jury they heard the shot that killed their father.

Action News could not record their testimony, but one son told the jury he saw his dad and Grado arguing in the backyard. He said there was a loud bang, and a car sped away from the neighborhood.

The CHP then pulled over a car on the 180, and prosecutors say the officer found a smoking gun.

"As he clears it and renders it safe, he smells something," Walters said. "Gunpowder, as if the gun had been recently shot."

As for a motive, the defense attorney hinted at a possible love triangle, telling the jury more evidence about that will come out in the next few days.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

