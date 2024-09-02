Man and woman dead following ATV crash in western Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead after an ATV crash in western Fresno County.

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers responded to Santa Fe Grade near West Shaw Avenue.

Investigators say a 24-year-old man from Mendota and a 23-year-old woman from Firebaugh, were riding a Yamaha Raptor Quad.

They were heading south on Santa Fe at a high rate of speed and were approaching a parked trailer.

The man did not slow down and crashed into the trailer.

Both people died at the scene and were not wearing any helmets.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The victims have not been identified.