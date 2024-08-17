Maxine McDonald scholarship program supporting Fresno State students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two dozen Fresno State students are now pursuing their education without having to worry about the logistics or financial strain of housing and dining.

Twenty-four Fresno State students are feeling a sense of community and family ahead of the new school year.

The students are this year's Maxine McDonald Residential Scholars Program recipients.

They moved into their dorms on Wednesday and participated in team bonding activities Friday morning.

The residency program covers their housing and food on campus, but Sade Johnson, with the Black Student Success initiative, says the program has a lot more to offer.

"After this, we talk about our learning contract; we have presentations from advising, academic success coaching, and mental health services. The next day, we go into the community to partner and do community service," said Johnson.

The program is made possible with funding allocated by California State University in May.

"I also meet monthly with the Black Resource Centers at other CSU, and all of us got this money, and it's interesting to see how our programs, thoughts, and dreams are coming out," Johnson said.

Fulfilled goals, she believes, create a safe space for students on campus.

Aiden Owens is from Madera and says this opportunity meant she no longer had to worry about commuting.

"I was blessed to land this scholarship," she said. "It took a lot of stress off my parents and the minute I stepped on campus, I knew I was home."

Caden Watson and Jaden Baker are sophomores and returning recipients.

For them, the program has been life-changing.

They're now excited to pay it forward by helping the first-year students.

Applications for next year will be available in the spring.

