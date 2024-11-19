Measure A passes, securing $400 million bond for Clovis Unified, district officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District says that voters have approved a $400 million bond to fund school needs.

On Monday, the district announced that after the release of the latest numbers from the Fresno County Election's Office they that that Measure A is likely to pass.

As of 6 pm, the measure currently sits at 57.4% with an estimated 95% of the vote counted.

The county still has over 7,000 ballots to process, and is working to fix signature issues on 5,400 other ballots, which can be counted if they are corrected by December 1st.

The results of the election will not be final until it is certified, which must take place before December 5th.

The measure will not increase taxes, but extend an existing tax for residents, which has been in place since 2012.

If the measure does pass, the district will use funds to maintain update older schools and finish the construction of Clovis South High School.

Clovis Unified says without the money, the effort to maintain and update those older campuses would ' slow to an almost stop.'

