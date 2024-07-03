The pool was out of commission for 13 years until the city approved funding for major renovations, including ADA upgrades.

Merced community pool reopens for first time since 2011

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pool in Merced is back open for the first time since 2011, just in time for this very hot week.

One local grandmother couldn't wait to celebrate the much-anticipated moment!

Edna Bermuda showed up an hour early at the Ada Givens Pool for the reopening on Tuesday.

She wanted to make sure she and her grandson were the first swimmers!

We're told Edna used to bring her son to this same pool on Hawthorne near 27th Street when he was a child.

The pool was out of commission for 13 years until the city approved funding for major renovations, including ADA upgrades.

Action News stopped by in April when the project was nearly complete.

It's now open for recreational swimming from 1 pm to 6 pm this week, except the 4th of July.

