Merced County braces for 1st major storm of season

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the first major storm of the season, and agencies across the Central Valley are prepared for anything it may bring.

Battalion Chief Shawn Luce says City of Merced Fire stays ready with consistent training.

If the storms bring strong winds, he says the fire department may be called out to downed powerlines or tree limbs.

Chief Luce's biggest concern is with the roads.

"Since this is going to be the first rainstorm of the season the roadways get real slippery," explained Chief Luce.

"So, be very cautious out there when you're driving. Wait an extra second at the stoplight, make sure that there's nobody coming, give yourself a little following room."

The California Highway Patrol echoes that concern, encouraging everyone to delay travel if possible.

If you do find yourself in an accident or stuck, there are some steps they say you should take.

"If you can move that vehicle out of the roadway out of harm's way. Stay in that car, buckle up with that seat belt, call 911, and let the emergency personnel respond and take care of you," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

"Last thing you want to do is be out and make yourself more of a victim outside of your vehicle."

Extra highway patrol officers will be stationed on the highways and in higher elevations as they are expecting heavy traffic with the holiday week ahead.

You can view a list of sandbag locations in Merced County by clicking here.

