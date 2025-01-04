Merced County reports first child flu death of the season

It's the time of year where you typically start to see an increase in people getting sick.

It's the time of year where you typically start to see an increase in people getting sick.

It's the time of year where you typically start to see an increase in people getting sick.

It's the time of year where you typically start to see an increase in people getting sick.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the time of year where you typically start to see an increase in people getting sick.

"You put together a holiday party, a holiday party that's crowded and people are talking loudly at one another with not much ventilation, and that's the ideal setting for spreading the respiratory viruses," said Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

The post holiday respiratory viruses are also making the rounds here in Central California.

"We are starting to see a peak of the influenza now, and with people getting together for thanksgiving, Christmas, and then school starting next week," said Merced County Health Officer, Dr. Salvador Sandoval.

Merced County has reported its first flu death this season.

Health officer doctor Salvador Sandoval says it was a child, who died just before Christmas.

"The child was perfectly healthy, had received their vaccine last year, but did not receive a vaccine this year, and about half of children that die from influenza are healthy. 80 percent of the children that die were not vaccinated," said Dr. Sandoval.

A family is now mourning during a time meant for celebration.

Dr. Sandoval is now reminding people about steps you can take for your kids and yourself, to be protected against the flu, covid, and RSV.

"We strongly encourage people to vaccinate because that is the most important and effective way to prevent getting sick. In addition there are other methods for example if someone is sick, try to avoid being around people who are particularly sick -- or at least wear a mask," said Dr. Sandoval.

He adds to do the simple things like washing your hands often and stay home if you're sick so others are not exposed.

This death out of Merced is the first reported child death due to flu out of Central California this season, with only 11 reported nationwide.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.