Merced County Sheriff's Office launches new app

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is rolling out a mobile app with an instant link to several departments.

You can report certain crimes, such as credit card fraud and vandalism.

You can also submit tips, look up jail information and records, and even apply for concealed carry weapons permits.

The sheriff's office says the information goes both ways, as it sends vital notifications to the community in the event of an emergency.

"We have flooding or we have a natural disaster going on, we have road closures, we'll let you know what those road closures are," says Michael Domingue with the Merced County Sheriff's Office. "If we have an officer-involved shooting, we can tell the streets to avoid and what will be locked off, so that way you can find alternate routes."

The app was designed mostly for non-emergencies.

You should still call 911 for urgent or life-threatening incidents.

Download the free Merced County Sheriff's Office app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

