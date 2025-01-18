Merced County sheriff's posse horses no longer participating in inaugural parade

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The horses that are part of the Merced County Sheriff's posse will no longer be part of the inaugural parade due to the freezing temperatures.

The team left from Hilmar earlier this week and arrived safely in Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon after a nearly 3,000 journey.

They were invited to represent the Central Valley for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

While the horses will no longer be part of the event to ensure their safety, members say they remain fully committed to participating in the historic event.

This was TO BE THE posse's fourth time participating in a presidential inauguration, and the second time for Donald Trump.

Members raised close to $100,000 in community donations to make the trip possible.