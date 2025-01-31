Merced police officer saves choking 14-month-old

The next day, Officer Cruz Ramirez returned to the home to check on the child and give her a stuffed animal.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced police officer is being recognized for his quick thinking and saving the life of a toddler.

On Sunday, the department received a 911 call about a choking 14-month-old.

Officer Cruz Ramirez rushed to the scene and was there in under two minutes.

The child wasn't breathing, so Ramirez gave her multiple back thrusts, dislodging the item she was choking on.

The next day, Ramirez returned to the home to check on the child and give her a stuffed animal.

