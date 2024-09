Merced student recognized for run at Scripps National Spelling Bee

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley student is being recognized for his outstanding run at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Merced's City Council honored Rishabh Saha Monday night.

The Cruickshank Middle School student tied for 7th place in the competition.

Saha says he is grateful for the entire experience, where he got to meet new people and learn new things.

The eighth grader also thanked his parents, his teachers, and his principal for their support.