Miss California 2024 crowned in Visalia

Miss California 2024 was crowned at the Visalia Convention Center this weekend.

Miss California 2024 was crowned at the Visalia Convention Center this weekend.

Miss California 2024 was crowned at the Visalia Convention Center this weekend.

Miss California 2024 was crowned at the Visalia Convention Center this weekend.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Miss California 2024 was crowned at the Visalia Convention Center this weekend.

Kimberly Vernon is now the 100th woman to hold the Miss California title.

The Bay Area native joined Action News live in studio on Monday to show off her new bling and talk about the competition.

Vernon also spoke about how she plans to represent our great state during the Miss America competition.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.