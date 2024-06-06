Mobile memorial in Fowler aims to honor local law enforcement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mobile memorial is taking action to honor local law enforcement who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The "Beyond the Call of Duty" group has brought its "End of Watch, Ride to Remember" to Panzak Park in Fowler.

Among the names and pictures include Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., who was shot and killed after responding to a suspicious person call in January of 2023.

Also included is Fowler Police Sgt. Arthur Duron, who died from complications due to COVID-19 in 2022.

The group works to honor not only the lost lives, but also loved ones.

The memorial will make its way to agencies across the US, stopping in various cities through August.