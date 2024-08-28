More recycling sites to be added in Central Valley as part of statewide effort

More than 250 recycling sites will be added across the state, including some at Valley grocery stores.

More than 250 recycling sites will be added across the state, including some at Valley grocery stores.

More than 250 recycling sites will be added across the state, including some at Valley grocery stores.

More than 250 recycling sites will be added across the state, including some at Valley grocery stores.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 250 recycling sites will be added across the state, including some at Valley grocery stores.

There will be nearly $70 million in grants for automated "reverse vending machines," mobile recycling and bag-drop sites.

According to the map, Fresno County residents can access automated machines and bag drop sites.

Merced will also be getting automated machines.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says Save Mart and Smart and Final stores will receive more than $2 million each to install the automated machines.

The machines will allow you to redeem wine, liquor and large juice containers for cash.

The state also says that new retailer takeback rules will begin next year and expand beverage recycling options if you do not have a recycling center near you.