DIY ideas to help you celebrate Mother's Day

Mother's Day weekend is here and we want to help you say thank you to mom.

Mother's Day weekend is here and we want to help you say thank you to mom.

Mother's Day weekend is here and we want to help you say thank you to mom.

Mother's Day weekend is here and we want to help you say thank you to mom.

Mother's day weekend is here and we want to help you say thank you to mom.

From DIY spa days to picnics, lifestyle expert Johnna French joined Action News on Thursday to talk about some heartfelt ways to say thank you to Mom.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.