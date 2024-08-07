WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Motorcyclist dies in hospital days after crash in Madera County

KFSN logo
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
kfsn

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died days after a crash in Madera County.

The collision happened around 4:30 am on July 31st near Road 26 near Mateo Way on July 31st -- around 4:30 in the morning.

The California Highway Patrol says a Ford F-250 pick up truck pulled onto the shoulder before attempting to make a U-turn.

The driver drove into the path of an approaching a motorcycle, ejecting the rider.

The 41 year old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

The other driver was not injured.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW