Motorcyclist dies in hospital days after crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died days after a crash in Madera County.

The collision happened around 4:30 am on July 31st near Road 26 near Mateo Way on July 31st -- around 4:30 in the morning.

The California Highway Patrol says a Ford F-250 pick up truck pulled onto the shoulder before attempting to make a U-turn.

The driver drove into the path of an approaching a motorcycle, ejecting the rider.

The 41 year old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

The other driver was not injured.