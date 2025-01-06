Officers added that the suspects were armed with handguns and that the crime appeared to be organized.

Multiple people break in, steal from tobacco warehouse in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say multiple people broke in and stole from a tobacco warehouse in east central Fresno.

Police responded to OkSales on Pontiac Way near Ann Avenue after an alarm went off after 4 am Monday.

Officers say a White Lexus rammed into the gate, which allowed about eight suspects to go inside.

Police say the suspects filled their cars with boxes from inside the warehouse and quickly took off in the Lexus and a Dodge Challenger.

Officers added that the suspects were armed with handguns and that the crime appeared to be organized.

No arrests have been made.

