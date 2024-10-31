New additions coming to Campus Pointe near Fresno State

Campus Pointe construction is now underway bringing new developments to Northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Campus Pointe construction is now underway bringing new developments to Northeast Fresno.

"And I'm proud to have campus pointe within the city of Fresno, it is something that I believe is so needed in communities not only in Fresno, but across the country are you have an environment where you can live work and play all in the same location," said Fresno Mayor, Jerry Dyer.

The new living location is 3150 Studio Apartments.

"Now we have a new 57-unit studio housing which can be used by anybody," said Tracy Kashian with Campus Pointe Public Relations.

Each private studio comes with an all-electric kitchen, large windows and a multi-use common area.

The four-story Hyatt Hotel is expected to open next year in October.

Offering extended stays and a large conference room.

In addition, Hino Oishi is relocating to a bigger location, with 20 teppanyaki tables.

"Just the kitchen alone is almost as big as what we originally have. So, we have a state-of-the-art kitchen, that's going to be able to provide our demands. We have over two-hour weights, over 2 1/2 hour wait if there's holidays will be able to cater to if you want a Christmas party," said Hino Oishi owner Jason Lin.

As California continue to move towards zero emissions vehicle, 32 charging stations will also open at Campus Pointe this December.

The boost in business is an opportunity the Fresno State vice president says is very unique near a state university.

"We are the envy of every other CSU campus in our system, to have this level and scale of a public-private mixed used development is something to really be proud of that we are able to provide to both our campus and our surrounding community," said Fresno State Vice President Debbie Adishian-Astone.

There's also going to be a convenience store with a drive-thru Starbucks.

Everything is expected to be completed by winter of next year.

