'Bluey' minisodes to further explore the loveable world of popular Disney Jr. Animated character

"Bluey Minisodes" releasing July 3 on Disney+ and Disney Jr. will further explore the characters and world of "Bluey."

If you're a fan of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli, listen up! The first seven "Bluey" minisodes will premiere on Wednesday, July 3 on Disney+.

The first two will also air on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel that same day, with the other five rolling out through the networks' "Red, White and Bluey" marathon, which will take place over the Fourth of July weekend.

The collection of one to three minute mini episodes, written by "Bluey" creator Joe Brumm, highlight sweet and funny moments between Bluey and Bingo and also lean into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and the world of "Bluey."

In the premiere minisode titled "Burger Dog," Bluey and Bingo dance to annoying music while Bandit comes up with a plan to stop it. The additional minisodes premiering in the first batch include "Bingo 3000," "Muffin Unboxing," "Letter," "Hungry," "Three Pigs" and "Animals."

The second batch of "Bluey" minisodes will premiere on platforms later this year, followed by the final batch in 2025.

