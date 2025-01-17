New cafe serving up giant cups of coffee and conchas in Fresno

There's a new place to get a cup of coffee and some pan dulce in southeast Fresno.

There's a new place to get a cup of coffee and some pan dulce in southeast Fresno.

There's a new place to get a cup of coffee and some pan dulce in southeast Fresno.

There's a new place to get a cup of coffee and some pan dulce in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place to get a cup of coffee and some pan dulce in southeast Fresno.

Con Azucar Cafe is now open on the corner of Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue.

The first location opened less than three years ago in San Jose.

It's known for its huge conchas and giant cups of coffee.

The Fresno location celebrated its soft opening this week.

The owner says he opened La Michoacana Plus Ice Cream Parlor about three years ago and decided it was time to utilize the extra space in his building.

"We had this place kind of empty. So, we thought, 'let's introduce the coffee here and have all the family together, have the kids in the ice cream and the folks over here to get some coffee,'" explained owner Edgar Munoz.

The owner says he also plans to open a cafe in Clovis within the next several months, and in River Park.

A grand opening for the new Fresno location is scheduled for Saturday, January 25th.

It will feature and meet and greet with the popular Mexican music group Banda El Recodo.

