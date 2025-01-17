New family-run Mexican restaurant now open in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new family-run Mexican restaurant focusing on home-style cooking is now open in Merced.

La Taqueria Con Sabor A Mexico is located on Main Street near G Street close the heart of the downtown.

Prior to the eatery opening, the building was in dire need of repairs.

The owners originally planned on remodel the space to rent out, but had a change of heart for the labor of love.

"New windows, new ceiling, removing the walls, the floor, even the hood for the oven, everything is new. It was destroyed," explained Saul Rosas.

"At the end, we decided to start it as a family business and work all together on this dream, it's actually a dream come true."

The family says the response from the community has been great so far.

The restaurant is open from 8 am to 8 pm, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

It specializes in dishes from the Michoacán region.

Some of the owners recommendations include tacos de guisado with tender, marinated pork and salsa, and aporreadillo, which is a beef jerky cooked with egg and red sauce.

The corn tortillas are also homemade.