Action News got a sneak peak at some of the exciting additions at the Big Fresno Fair during opening day.

New food and attractions being offered at this year's Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We all have our fair favorites but there are new treats and attractions to try this year at the Big Fresno Fair.

The fan-favorite carnival rides are also back, but there is something shiny and new.

The biggest, the baddest on the West Coast: The XXL, The King," said Sean Butler of Butler Amusements while showing off the new ride.

"It goes up more than 150 feet in the air, stands right now taller that the giant wheel."

A look at the new 'The King' ride at the Big Fresno Fair.

You can dive into a new adventure at the Aqua Pals Town experience featuring sting rays and sharks.

If all those rides and attractions make you hungry while out at the fair, you're in luck.

"Nothing makes me happier than serving amazing food to amazing people," said Trevyn Mullins with Fryburger.

A newer food item you might have missed last year is the Fryburger.

Fryburgers are among the many food options being served at the Big Fresno Fair.

You can enjoy all the latest additions, but you just can't go to the fair without a classic.

"Everything is made in house, freshly baked all hand made with a little bit of love," said Dane Baldwin with Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls.

Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls will be serving up tens of thousands of the sweet treats, fresh out of the oven.

"It's our hometown fair and that's what's really special to us. We take a lot of pride being from the Central Valley and being from the Fresno area," said Baldwin.

Another new feature this year is Three Dollar Fair Bites Day, which runs from from 2 pm to 6 pm this Thursday.

It will cost just three dollars to sample smaller portions and more than 40 vendors are participating.

