New ramp access for a Fresno toddler battling rare disease

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno toddler continues her battle with a progressive condition as her mother prays for a miracle.

Today -- the family's home got a new addition to help two-year-old Zoey De La Cruz get around better.

Zoey's Central Fresno home now has a new ramp in her front yard.

"Having this opens so many possibilities for my Zoey," Zoey's mom, Zaira De La Cruz said.

Zaira is thankful to the nonprofit Operation Ramp It Up and UPS for making it easier for Zoey to get around.

"Zoey's a two-year-old, very curious, wanting to see the world," Zaira said. "We have appointments every week so we need get out of the house and get going."

She says they faced many hurdles with other organizations trying to make this happen.

"Because she's not considered a person that's going to be walking, they say well she doesn't need it just yet, it's not authorized just yet," Zaira explained.

About seven months after Zoey was born, she was diagnosed with the James type of Spinal Muscular Atrophy - a rare and severe neuromuscular disorder.

The disease has already weakened Zoey's muscles. Her arms and legs appear limp.

"I don't think everyone understands what that means," her mom said. "We can move our legs. I have a five-year-old. He can just open the door and step out of the house no problem. She can't and this is something that will be all her life"

Despite her condition, Zoey is full of personality and curiosity about the world around her.

"She loves being outside. She loves looking at the birds, looking at the squirrels," Zaira said. "Unfortunately, there are times where I have to keep her inside because I don't have enough help to move her out so this is going to open a whole world for her."

Without the ramp, getting Zoey out of the house requires the help of multiple people.

"With a 2-year-old here and all the equipment that she has plus an emergency bag and oxygen if needed at the time so it's pretty challenging to get her out," her mom explained while showing her heavy stroller.

Now, the ramp outside their home is giving them more hope for possible miracles in the future.

Zoey's condition requires weekly appointments at Valley Children's in Madera, and sometimes, visits to the emergency room require months-long stays.

Her mom has set up a GoFundMe to help improve Zoey's quality of life.