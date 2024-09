Teens give new scooters, helmets to pen pals at Pinedale Elementary

Dozens of children received new scooters in a north Fresno community on Tuesday.

Dozens of children received new scooters in a north Fresno community on Tuesday.

Dozens of children received new scooters in a north Fresno community on Tuesday.

Dozens of children received new scooters in a north Fresno community on Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of children received new scooters in a north Fresno community on Tuesday.

The service group, Teens That Care, delivered and assembled 68 new scooters to Pinedale Elementary.

The scooters came with helmets.

The scooters and gear were purchased with a grant from the Rotary Club of Fresno.

The teens have been exchanging pen pal letters with the 6th grade students.

They all met each other for the first time when each student was given a scooter by their pen pal.