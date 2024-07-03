New Valley business bringing mini golf to your events

Fresno native Hannah Avila launched the idea when she was planning a Friendsgiving.

A new business is upping the ante on a family fun night of mini golf. Caddy's Mobile Mini Golf is bringing the course to you.

A new business is upping the ante on a family fun night of mini golf. Caddy's Mobile Mini Golf is bringing the course to you.

A new business is upping the ante on a family fun night of mini golf. Caddy's Mobile Mini Golf is bringing the course to you.

A new business is upping the ante on a family fun night of mini golf. Caddy's Mobile Mini Golf is bringing the course to you.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mini golf, major fun.

Caddy's Mobile Mini Golf is bringing the course to you.

"We have a six-hole and a nine-hole miniature golf course, we have putters, scorecards, pencils just to bring fun and play to any event," says owner Hannah Avila.

Avila says it's fun for parties of all sizes, ages and skill levels.

"You can either take it really seriously, have all the par numbers and make sure you're doing good on your scorecard, or you can just have fun and wack the ball," she said.

Holes range from traditional to leaning into the spirit of mini-golf.

"There's Plinko, which is really fun with the billiard balls," Avila said. "We have a Skee-Ball hole so that you can put and Skee-Ball into a hole.

The Fresno native launched the idea when she was planning a Friendsgiving.

"There were going to be golfers who were coming, and miniature golf is such a good way to bring everyone together, no matter the skill level," Avila said.

She teamed up with a local woodworker to bring the vision to life.

Now, she's using it as a way to add entertainment to your get-togethers while also giving back to the Valley she calls home.

"Part of our mission and vision here at Caddy's is to be able to partner with local non-profits, elementary schools," she said. "Really, we just want to connect with the community."

Four hours of play on a six-hole mini golf course starts at $650.

"Depending on the space that you have, we're willing to work with you to bring something to life," Avila said. "The set-up is so flexible since each hole is unique in size."

You can also talk to Hannah and her team about themed parties if you want customized golf balls, scorecards and pencils.

For more details, visit their Instagram page.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.